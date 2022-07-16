WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WebSafety Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. WebSafety has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
WebSafety Company Profile
