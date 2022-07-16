WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WebSafety Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. WebSafety has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Get WebSafety alerts:

WebSafety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.