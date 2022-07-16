Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Tops $3.41 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $706,921.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

