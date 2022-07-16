Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 73,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $334.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.84. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

