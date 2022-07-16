Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.23.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

