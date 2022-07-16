Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Trading Down 0.1%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 499,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

