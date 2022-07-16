Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

