Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. 7,468,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.