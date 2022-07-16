Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €188.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €188.00 ($188.00) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($205.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($227.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($184.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($188.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($126.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 3.3 %

WCH opened at €132.75 ($132.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €155.58 and its 200 day moving average is €148.33. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($116.65) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($187.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

