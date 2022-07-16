W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

