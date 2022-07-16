VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Trading Up 5.5 %

VZIO stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,434,223.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,434,223.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,770 shares of company stock worth $5,129,408. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,352,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.