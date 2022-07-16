Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

VGZ opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.40. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.