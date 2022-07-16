Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

VIAV opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.