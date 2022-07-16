Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Stock Price Down 1%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.28. 69,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 57,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Via Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Via Renewables Dividend Announcement

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $127.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Via Renewables by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Via Renewables by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

