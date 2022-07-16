Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $292.84 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $296.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $82,931.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,888. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.