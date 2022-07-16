Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $61,211.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,578,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

