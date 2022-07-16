Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

