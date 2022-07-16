Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41,763.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 726,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 725,020 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 315,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

