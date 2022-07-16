Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.25 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43). Approximately 65,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 56,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The company has a market capitalization of £38.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.66.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising steel piling and driven piling services; and drilled piling services.

