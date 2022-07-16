Valobit (VBIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,737.00

Valobit (VBIT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Valobit has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Valobit has a market cap of $16.26 million and $34,737.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00053707 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024081 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.
Valobit Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Valobit Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Valobit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valobit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.