Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Valens stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. Valens has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.16.
Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
