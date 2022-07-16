Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNSGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Valens Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Valens stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. Valens has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.16.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valens by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.