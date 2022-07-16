Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Valens Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Valens stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. Valens has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.16.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valens will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens

About Valens

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valens by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Featured Stories

