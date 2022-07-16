UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) Trading Up ∞

Shares of UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM – Get Rating) were up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 98,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 443,684 shares.

UQM Technologies Price Performance

About UQM Technologies

(Get Rating)

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UQM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UQM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.