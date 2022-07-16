Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.