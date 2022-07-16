United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.62.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

UPS opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.65. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.