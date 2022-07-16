United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

BAC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

