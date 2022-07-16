United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

