United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.56.

United Airlines stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

