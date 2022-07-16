Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $33.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNPRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($40.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uniper from €35.50 ($35.50) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Uniper from €39.00 ($39.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Uniper Price Performance

Uniper stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

