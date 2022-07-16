UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0001

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $11,139.09 and approximately $20.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032666 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

