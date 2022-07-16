UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.32. UEX shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 688,506 shares changing hands.

UEX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$192.01 million and a PE ratio of -24.64.

Get UEX alerts:

UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UEX Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

UEX Company Profile

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.