Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Volume Hits $1,186.00

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,186.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

