Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Purchases New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,176,000. MercadoLibre comprises about 17.4% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $313,346,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,529.00.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $34.30 on Friday, hitting $689.99. 749,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $721.94 and a 200 day moving average of $963.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

