Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

