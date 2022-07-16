Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

