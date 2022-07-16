TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:THC traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. 1,191,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

