TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 4.0 %
NYSE:THC traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. 1,191,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
