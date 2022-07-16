TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $24,308,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $63,735,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $2,183,000.

NYSE:AA traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. 5,190,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,977. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.27.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

