Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $156.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $172.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.18 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.