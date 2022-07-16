TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

RNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$16.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.53. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7881281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 195.83%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

