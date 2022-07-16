TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 948,072 shares of company stock worth $1,315,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

