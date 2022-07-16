Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,042,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754,426. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.