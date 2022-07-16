Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

WMT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,061,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

