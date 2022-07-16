Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

CURV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $4.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.58 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Torrid has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.