Toews Corp ADV Takes $400,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.