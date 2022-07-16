Toews Corp ADV Invests $406,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

