Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Titan International worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Titan International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Titan International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 471,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,352. The firm has a market cap of $893.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.39. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

