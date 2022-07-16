Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $10.65. Tiptree shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 36,593 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $386.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 611,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 222,453 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

