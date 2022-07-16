THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 32718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

THK Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Featured Stories

