The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,154,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,535,000 after purchasing an additional 403,041 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 205.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

