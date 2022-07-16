The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $72.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NYSE HIG opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 334.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

