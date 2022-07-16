The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to “Buy”

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLYW. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of FLYW opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,218.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,218.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,163,567 shares of company stock valued at $42,610,631. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

