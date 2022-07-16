The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Target Price to $86.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.76.

Insider Activity

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after buying an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

